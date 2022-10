MTU test :

Let me Test it

Enter IP/host to test MTU size





Select IPv4 or IPv6 IPv4 IPv6







Online MTU test allows you to test the maximum MTU size from our host to your destination. To check your MTU, simply provide your IP or DNS hostname. We will test the PMTU (Path Maximum Transfer Unit) aka maximum MTU size (unfragmented) between our host and your destination, most likely the outside of your router or firewall.More info: Wikipedia This online MTU test is in BETA. Please let us know, using our contact form , if you find any irregularities.